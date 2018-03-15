Kim Kardashian Corrects Online Rumors About Herself: 'People Are So F---ing Dumb'

Kim Kardashian West is setting the record straight.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, debunked several online rumors in a video for Elle released Thursday as she addressed some of the misinformation regarding her husband Kanye West and momager Kris Jenner, as well as sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, who is expecting her first child — a girl — with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

First on her list of corrections were those Get Out memes and references about the rapper and father of her three children. “People are so f—ig dumb and stupid,” Kardashian West said about her husband being compared to the Oscar-winning film‘s lead character Chris, portrayed by actor Daniel Kaluuya.

But what she said is true is how West advised her to stop wearing oversized sunglasses via email. “Absolutely he does,” the KKW Beauty mogul confessed. “he sends me inspirational emails, whether it’s home decor or vacation spots … Yes, he’s really good at that.”

RELATED GALLERY: Every Way Kanye West Has Transformed Kim Kardashian’s Style (and One Way He Hasn’t)

RELATED: 11 Times the Kardashian-Jenner Crew Expertly Shut Down Rumors

In addition, she defended her mother’s early modeling photos and cleared up speculation that she, Kylie and Khloé have competing cosmetic lines.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Speaking of makeup and all things beauty, Kardashian West also verified that she made a request in her will about how her hair must be done if she’s too ill to communicate or do it herself.

“Absolutely. I made a section that if I am so out of it that I can’t even communicate and I’m, like, s—ing on myself, I definitely need my hair, my nails and my makeup done. I want to look as good as possible,” she explained.