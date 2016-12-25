It’s a Very Kardashian Khristmas! Kim Joins Family for Kris Jenner’s Annual Holiday Party

This is how the Kardashian-Jenners do Christmas.

Kim Kardashian West joined the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan for Kris Jenner‘s annual holiday bash on Saturday — and what a party it was!

Although the 36-year-old mom of two didn’t post any shots from the party on her own social media, she appeared to be the star of many of her sister’s Snapchats, particularly Khloé Kardashian, who just couldn’t help but gush about her older sister.

“Look who it is in the house. Mrs. West in the building,” Khloé said in a Snap video of herself and Kardashian West cuddling close. It is unclear whether Kanye West attended.

She soon devoted an entire Snap video to Kardashian West’s ensemble — a shining gold, form-fitting, cleavage-baring dress featuring a curious accessory — a lip ring.

“How to die? How dope is my f—— sister? Look at this dress and look at the jewelry. You are a bad a– bitch, Kim!” Khloé declared.

Kardashian West then took over Khloé’s Snapchat to record a clip of Khloé, who wore a shining, black and gold min-dress, holding her daughter North West.

“Look at Northie in her Alexander Wang custom little dress,” Kardashian West said, showcasing North’s black, bejeweled gown. “She loves it.”

As one would expect from a Kris Jenner party, the bash was star-studded with John Legend, Babyface and David Foster attending to perform some tunes — “Show off, Babyface!” Khloé yelled as he sang.

Kourtney Kardashian‘s footage of the soirée was perhaps the liveliest of all. She Snapped several clips showing herself and her sisters dancing, playing and singing at the party.

In one Snap, Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall Jenner are shown singing along to Beyoncé’s “Love on Top.” An in another, Khloé held Kourtney, who wore a white fur to the bash, by the waist and spun her around.

Kylie Jenner attended the bash in a sparkling black bodysuit, and she brought a group of her friends in tow. She and her BFF Jordyn Woods gave sexy poses throughout the night as Jenner Snapped photos and videos of the two.

When she wasn’t taking selfies with Woods and the rest of her crew, Kylie Snapped videos of herself cuddling up to her rapper boyfriend Tyga. The two even shared a few kisses in the footage. At one point, Kylie showed off a diamond necklace that Tyga had apparently given her as a gift. She later said she matched with her mom Kris, who was wearing a similar necklace. (It was unclear if Tyga also gave a similar necklace to Kris.)

Snubbed! Blac Chyna Not Invited to Kardashians’ Holiday Party — They ‘Can’t Stand’ the Drama

Caitlyn Jenner along with Scott Disick and Kourtney’s children were also in attendance.

Notably absent from the family gathering were Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. A source previously told PEOPLE that Kris did not include Chyna on the guest list for the party amid Rob and Chyna’s relationship drama.

“Rob’s family is over Chyna,” the source said. “She is not invited to Kris’ holiday party.”