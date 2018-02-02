Kim Kardashian Sent a Valentine to 12 of Her Celebrity 'Haters' — Here's a Breakdown of Each Feud

THE SWEETEST BURN

It's only Feb. 1, but Kim Kardashian West has already made one thing clear: 2018 is the year of her most savage social media clap backs. (In her own words, she gives "zero f—s.") On Thursday, she revealed via her Instagram Story that she'll be sending out special press boxes — each containing one of her three new Kimoji Hearts fragrances, available at KKWFragrance.com — not just to all of her loved ones, but also to 12 celebrities she's famously feuded with.

"I decided, for this Valentine's Day, everyone deserves a Valentine," she said. "So I'm going to send them to my lovers, to my haters — to everyone that I think of, because it's Valentine's Day, after all."

Read on for a breakdown of all the beef.