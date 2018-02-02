TV
Kim Kardashian Sent a Valentine to 12 of Her Celebrity 'Haters' — Here's a Breakdown of Each Feud
It’s only Feb. 1, but Kim Kardashian West has already made one thing clear: 2018 is the year of her most savage social media clap backs
It's only Feb. 1, but Kim Kardashian West has already made one thing clear: 2018 is the year of her most savage social media clap backs. (In her own words, she gives "zero f—s.") On Thursday, she revealed via her Instagram Story that she'll be sending out special press boxes — each containing one of her three new Kimoji Hearts fragrances, available at KKWFragrance.com — not just to all of her loved ones, but also to 12 celebrities she's famously feuded with.
"I decided, for this Valentine's Day, everyone deserves a Valentine," she said. "So I'm going to send them to my lovers, to my haters — to everyone that I think of, because it's Valentine's Day, after all."
Read on for a breakdown of all the beef.
SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR
This one takes us back a few years: In 2014, Kim and her husband Kanye West posed for the cover of Vogue alongside the hashtag #WORLDSMOSTTALKEDABOUTCOUPLE. It generated serious buzz — some flattering, and some not so much.
One outspoken critic? Gellar, who tweeted that she was "canceling my Vogue subscription. Who is with me???"
PIERS MORGAN
The British TV presenter has made no secret of his distaste for Kim — and her nude selfies — regularly criticizing her on Twitter and on Good Morning Britain. But, in classic Kim fashion, she doesn't let it get to her.
"I know the old man [Kanye] is $50 million in debt, Kim — but this is absurd," Morgan tweeted in 2016. "Want me to buy you some clothes?"
"Hey @piersmorgan never offer to buy a married woman clothes," she clapped back. "That's on some ashley madison type s— #forresearch."
JANICE DICKINSON
Dickinson is known for her outspoken opinions on the fashion industry, so it was only a matter of time before the self-proclaimed "world's first supermodel" weighed in on the great supermodel debate that sparked in 2016. Taking aim at Kim and her sister Kendall Jenner, she shared some rather unforgiving opinions on the family with AfterBuzzTV's Keven Undergaro.
"I don't think she's a supermodel, I don't," she said, referencing Jenner, 22. "Give me a break. You think that's supermodel? That is not supermodel. She can't beat me. She can't. Apples and oranges."
She also said that Kim and Kanye's Vogue cover made her "want to vomit." "They're not models!" she ranted. "They're reality TV stars! You know, modeling is extremely hard work — you have to have perfect proportions. The Kardashians do not have couture proportion."
NAYA RIVERA
Ah, the magazine cover that sparked a thousand memes. Kim broke the internet with her very shiny, very naked Paper shoot for the magazine's winter 2014 issue — but she also faced plenty of backlash for the NSFW spread, including from Rivera.
"I normally don't," Rivera wrote in a public comment on Kim's Instagram post at the time. "But...you're someone's mother..."
While Kim didn't respond, her BFF Jonathan Cheban quickly jumped to her defense. "We all know you want to be Kim," he wrote of Rivera on his blog, The Dishh. "But you don't got it boo, and the only cover you will be gracing is the Single White Female 2 straight to DVD box set. Yes, Kim is a mother, BUT WHO CARES...have you ever heard of a MILF?!"
CHLOË GRACE MORETZ
In 2016, Moretz was one of a handful of celebrities to publicly chastise Kim for sharing a nude photo of herself on Twitter, writing: "I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies." Taking no prisoners, Kim responded, "Let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to Twitter, since no one knows who she is. Your Nylon cover is cute, boo."
Moretz later explained why she felt compelled to speak out. "I had just gotten off a plane from South Korea, I was incredibly jet-lagged, and I couldn't take one more thing,” she told Glamour. "I saw that photo, and I had to say something. That picture wasn't linked to body confidence. It wasn't a #BodyConfidence or #LoveWhoYouAre. It was done in a slightly voyeuristic light, which I felt was a little inappropriate for young women to see."
BETTE MIDLER
Another outspoken critic was Midler, who tweeted, "If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen, she's gonna have to swallow the camera."
"Hey @BetteMidler I know it's past your bedtime but if you're still up and reading this send nudes #justkidding," Kim tweeted back, later adding, "Hey @BetteMidler I really didn't want to bring up how you sent me a gift a while back trying to be a fake friend then come at me #dejavu."
"I never tried to fake friend you," Midler retorted. "Looks like anyone can take a selfie but not everyone can take a joke."
PINK
"Shout out to all of the women, across the world, using their brains, their strength, their work ethic, their talent, their 'magic' that they were born with, that only they possess," Pink tweeted after the infamous nude selfie. "It may not ever bring you as much 'attention' or bank notes as using your body, your sex, your tits and a—es, but women like you don’t need that kind of 'attention.' "
Pink later told Andy Cohen that watching Kim and Midler's back-and-forth is what prompted her response. "Honestly, she went in on Bette Midler," she said. "If you go in on Bette Midler, you're probably gonna hear from me. You just don't talk to Bette Midler… about anything."
BLAC CHYNA
Where to even begin with this one? Long before she had a baby with Kim's brother Rob Kardashian, Chyna was actually good friends with Kim and even attended her and Kanye's May 2014 wedding with her then-fiancé, rapper Tyga. Of course, that friendship went south after Tyga started dating Kim's sister Kylie Jenner — and it pretty much imploded when Chyna started dating Rob in early 2016.
They've since broken up, but the drama has only escalated. Last year, Chyna sued Kim, Rob and their mother Kris Jenner, claiming that influence from the Kardashian family got Rob & Chyna, the former couple's E! reality show, axed before a season 2. (Earlier this month, a judge tentatively granted Kim and Kris' request to dismiss the suit.)
TAYLOR SWIFT
We could go on for hours about this one, but all you need to know is that it started when Kanye interrupted Taylor during her acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs.
They patched things up afterwards, but then their feud exploded — and Kim got involved — after Kanye referenced Swift on Life of Pablo, rapping that he "made that bitch famous."
The line — and the argument over whether Swift knew about it — led to a massive feud between Swift and Kim. In July 2016, Kim leaked a phone call between Kanye and Swift on Snapchat. In the edited clips of the call, Kanye never told her he was going to call her "that bitch" in the song — nor did he ask permission to use a naked replica of Swift in his music video. Swift later posted on Instagram, "You don't get to control someone's emotional response to being called 'that bitch' in front of the entire world," she wrote. "He promised to play the song for me, but he never did."
WENDY WILLIAMS
There's no love lost between these two, and Williams generally doesn't hold back her scathing criticism of the reality star. Most recently, she delivered a spirited tirade on Kim's latest nude shoot on Tuesday.
"Kim, it's clear Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and dribble and feeble conversation," she said. "It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It is clear to me that you're desperately trying to stay in the spotlight."
"Kanye makes money, Kim makes more, why are you still doing this?" she continued. "It's not even about the mother thing — forget the mother thing, because a lot of people will say, 'Oh, she's a mother.' It's about, she doesn't have to do that anymore. Sure, she has a beautiful body, but so what? Between taking filtered selfies and the 25 hours it probably took to braid your hair that way."
CHELSEA HANDLER
Handler has long been known for making the Kardashians the butt of her jokes (no pun intended). But last year, she took it one step further, blaming the famous family for Trump's election.
"We've turned into a reality show," she told Variety. "I blame the Kardashians, personally; the beginning of the end was the Kardashians. The way these people have blown up and don't go away — it's surreal. Everyone is for sale."
SHARON OSBOURNE
Last fall, Osbourne slammed Kim and her family in an interview with The Telegraph. "Those girls live off their bodies, half of L.A. has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress," she said. "And listen: God bless them. If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that's not feminism, that's being a ho. And there's nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are." (She later explained that she had been misquoted, but stood by the comments.)
In response, Kim said Obsourne sounded "ridiculous." "First of all, I think she said I said a quote about, 'I post nude photos in the name of feminism.' Never said that," she told E! News. "So I think when people misquote you and the comment, it just sounds ridiculous."
