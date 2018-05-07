See a Preteen Kim Kardashian West in Her Catholic School Photo from 8th Grade!

What awkward phase?!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian West enjoys sharing personal throwback photos from her childhood — and now, she’s gifting us all with a gem from her middle school years.

“Catholic School Girl 8th Grade,” the 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned her 8th grade class photo, which she shared to Instagram Monday.

In the professional portrait, Kardashian West — who was around the age of 14 at the time the photo was taken — styled her long, dark locks straight and wore a white polo shirt, which was embroidered with her school’s name.

Last month, the mother of three walked down memory lane when she attended her 20th high school reunion. And in true Kardashian form, the Kimoji creator made sure to show up to the event in style.

“Of course I had to get a party bus for the class of ‘98,” the 37-year-old said as she showed off the festive ride — which was filled with all of her old yearbooks — on her Instagram Stories.

“This will be fun, guys,” she added.

Joined by some of her best friends in high school, some of whom she said she hasn’t “seen in 20 years,” Kardashian West revealed that she was never a mean girl.

“My friends are worried that we’re gonna run into people that they were mean to and I feel so good about my conscious that I was so nice to everyone,” she said while laughing.

Though Kardashian West was clearly excited about the reunion, even she wasn’t prepared for the nostalgic shock she would feel once she actually stepped inside the halls of Marymount High School.

“This is so crazy, these halls!” she exclaimed. “You guys, do you remember these halls? So insane!”