Kim Kardashian West Catches Scott Disick with a 'Tramp' in His Dubai Hotel Room

Scott Disick has found himself in some hot water on this week’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, Disick is in Dubai with Kim Kardashian West when he finds out that his ex Kourtney Kardashian had been spending time with someone else — quickly prompting him to slip right back into his old partying habits.

“I’m here in Dubai,” says Disick, 33. “And I found out that Kourtney was with somebody else.”

Back home in Los Angeles, Kourtney, 38, finds out from her sister Kim, 36, that Disick has been slightly out of control.

“Kim texted me,” she tells Khloé Kardashian. “He’s still drunk and it’s noon.”

But the drama isn’t over yet — in the following scene, Kim decides to take matters into her own hands and heads straight for Disick’s hotel room.

“Do you think we should go bang down the bathroom door and see what the f— is in there?!” she screams.

“Tramp!” she says as the door swings open.

Kourtney and Disick ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015. Though they’ve gone through ups and downs ever since, the two remain close and spend plenty of time together as a family co-parenting their three kids.

Asked what their secret is to flawless co-parenting, Disick told PEOPLE last month, “I don’t know, and I don’t want to jinx it.”

“I don’t think we know any other way, to be honest,” he said. “We never had any negativity between us and we made a very smooth transition into the way we live, and luckily, thank God, we’re able to see one another and still be with our children.”

“Thank God we have that and everyone is somewhat happy and it seems to work,” he added. “It’s not broke, so don’t fix it.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!