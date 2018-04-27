Kim Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal Is 'So F—ed Up': 'Poor Khloé'

Khloé Kardashian‘s situation with Tristan Thompson is “really sad,” says sister Kim Kardashian West.

In a newly released sneak peek at her upcoming appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim, 37, addresses the family drama that imploded earlier this month when allegations surfaced that Thompson, 27, cheated on Khloé, 33, throughout her pregnancy. The news broke just days before Khloé gave birth to a baby girl, True Thompson, on April 12.

“Poor Khloé,” says Kim, at a loss for words. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up.”

“We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are,” she adds. “She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

But for the sake of her 15-day-old niece, Kim says she’s doing her best to take the high road.

“I kind of made this rule with my brother [Rob Kardashian] — if there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad,” she explains. “Well, I’m going to try not to say anything so negative because one day, True is going to see this and you know, it’s so messed up.”

Kim Kardashian West Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that despite her initial plan to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible after giving birth, Khloé is staying put at Thompson’s home in Cleveland “indefinitely.”

As far as rekindling her romance with the basketball player or breaking things off, though, the source said Khloé is “delaying that conversation until she’s ready.”

Another source recently told PEOPLE the new mom “isn’t ready to give up on her relationship with Tristan.”

“She’s still very torn,” said the insider. “She doesn’t want to make a decision right now.”

According to the source, Thompson “wants them to be together.”

“It seems he’s willing to get help,” said the source. “He admits his behavior is completely wrong.”

Kim’s full Ellen interviews airs Monday (check local listings).