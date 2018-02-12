Kim Kardashian West Reveals Why Her Star-Studded Book Club Never Took Off: 'We Were Lazy'

Kim Kardashian West is pulling back the curtain on her first — and only! — book club meeting.

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared never-before-seen footage from the meeting on her website and app, confessing that the club “never took off because we were lazy.”

“For my first book club, we went all out!” she said. “Kourtney [Kardashian], Jen Atkin, Chrissy Teigen and I met with Embraced by the Light author Betty J. Eadie. It was so meaningful to me to meet with Betty because her book has brought so much clarity into my life. Here’s a glimpse of how it all went down.”

In the full video, Kardashian West, 37, reveals that her father, the late Robert Kardashian Sr., was the one who first introduced her to the book, which chronicles Eadie’s near-death experience.

“My dad gave me the book when I was in high school and he used to bother me on the weekends and be like, ‘Read this book,’ ” she explained. “I would be like, ‘Dad, it’s the weekend, I’m not reading on my weekend.’ And then when he passed away, I was like, ‘I feel like it’s time for me to read the book.’ And it just totally opened up a new feeling for me, of just like, everything is okay on the other side. It just taught me how to live here on earth, and how this life is really about lessons and growing and teaching and stuff like that.”

“And you weren’t scared for after anymore?” asked Teigen, 32. “I’m terrified.”

“No, not at all,” Kardashian West said. “What was really comforting to me is how [Eadie] explained how [she has] all these children — and I know now, being a mom, obviously there’s nothing more than wanting to stick around here longer to take care of your kids.”

The mother of three also admitted that the book gave her a different perspective on her terrifying Paris heist. (On Oct. 3, 2016, she was robbed at gunpoint at the No Address Hotel during Paris Fashion Week, when masked men stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her in the middle of the night — including a $4 million ring.)

“I truly — and maybe it is partially from reading this book — feel that my experience that I had in Paris, even though it wasn’t violent, it could have been. It was enough to shake me to my core, to where I’m like, ‘Okay, life has to change,’ ” she said. “Like, this is happening to me, and this awful experience I’m so grateful for, because I’m such a different person because of it. And I believe that it’s supposed to happen to me, so that I would grow from it.”