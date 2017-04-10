Kim Kardashian Battles Intense Anxiety as Kanye West Has a Breakdown: 'I Just Want to Disappear'

Kim Kardashian West is slowly returning to the public eye, but not without issues.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mother of two is trying her best to slowly get back into her old routine. So she decided to finally leave the house and attend Kanye‘s concert. Within minutes of sitting down to enjoy the concert, Kim started to get terrible anxiety and had to rush out of the auditorium.

“I just want to disappear for a little bit,” she said during her on-camera interview. “I have to do what makes me feel comfortable.”

Also taking place during the episode were Khloé‘s unresolved issues with Caitlyn Jenner. The 32-year-old was still angry over how her former stepdad handled her transition and it was finally coming to surface.

“She hurt her children and she really devastated my mom and push come to shove I am always going to be team Kris Jenner,” Khloé revealed to the cameras.

Caitlyn sensed Khloé’s distance and called Kris to discuss the issue and try and get the momager to talk Khloé into seeing her.

“It would mean a lot to me if you reached out to her and let her know that I want to talk to her,” Caitlyn said. “You have to realize, I’m a little on the sensitive side when it comes to all of the children … I never really hear from anybody. I just miss her. That’s all.”

When Kris finally got the chance to talk with Khloé, it seemed to have helped ease the tension between her and the 67-year-old.

“She’s not the stepdad I once had,” Khloé told her mom. “But it’s also like, I’m not complaining or holding on to some anger… but I don’t know. I’ll see how it goes.”

Khloé wound up deciding to have an intimate sit-down with Caitlyn. During their conversation, Khloé admitted that she felt protective of her mom, but also that she had her own issues to deal with.

“It was very hard for me to experience a lot of new things so quickly and still feeling like I have to protect my mom and certain things that were happening where I felt like they might not have been the most positive. But then I was also like, this isn’t even my fight to fight anymore,” she told her former stepdad. “I have my own s— to deal with, so why don’t you guys figure that stuff out. But I don’t think Caitlyn is a bad person at all.”

“For me, you’re all I remember — Bruce was. So not having you in my life, it’s a huge blow because I’m like okay, my second dad, this guy that I’ve grown up with, that raised me, was taken away from me,” Khloé continued, “but no one really let me have that.”

She then went on to say that she needed to get to know who Caitlyn is now.

“It has to be authentic, you can’t just push that onto someone,” Khloé added. “I’m sure we both can try harder. And I love you too… I’m just about life, family and love and what makes everyone happy.”

“From this meeting … we are making the right steps,” Khloé told the cameras. “I really hope that this will turn into a relationship that I want to invest time and energy into. I’m excited to see where Caitlyn and I go.”

One of the biggest surprises on tonight’s show was Dream: the newest Kardashian baby finally made her debut! In the middle of the episode, Rob and Blac Chyna welcomed their first child together and the whole family, minus Kim, made their way to the hospital to meet the newest addition.

Then things took a turn. Along with battling her own anxiety issues, Kim was also dealing with the stress that Kanye’s tour was putting on him. She started to get a bit worried that her husband was overworking himself by adding on more tour dates just after losing his voice on stage.

“Kanye had a show in Sacramento and he performed a few songs and left early,” Kim revealed to the cameras. “I feel really bad for the people that missed out on that show and I know that he cares about his fans so much.”

After speaking with Kanye, 39, they decided it would be best for him to take some time off from touring and to cancel the remainder of his 21 shows, saying, “he knows he needs a little time off.”

Sadly, the time off didn’t come soon enough. While in New York City for an event honoring her late father, Robert Kardashian, Kim received a phone call that something had happened to Kanye. As People previously reported, the rapper was hospitalized at the end of November after being “extremely sleep deprived” and was suffering from exhaustion. He remained in the hospital over Thanksgiving, with Kim by his side.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!