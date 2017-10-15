Kim Kardashian West Joins Celebs Answering Phones at Puerto Rico Telethon

On Saturday night, Kim Kardashian West lent her support to the One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief — a special benefit concert and telethon organized by Jennifer Lopez, her her ex-husband Marc Anthony and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez — to raise funds for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico by taking donations over the phone.

Kardashian West teased her participation on Snapchat, telling her followers, “Hey guys we are going to start answering some of the phones. We’re here at the telethon, so tune in and watch.” She later asked, “call in, please donate.”

The 36-year-old reality star was among numerous celebrities answering phones, including Ellen DeGeneres and Selena Gomez.

Hey everyone! We’re live at the telethon! Please call in and donate! #kimkardashian #somosunavoz #puertorico #onevoice @kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

#OneVoice #PuertoRico #telethon #kimkardashian @kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Oct 14, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

Tonight we’re uniting to support disaster relief. Tune in 8PM/7C You can donate here: https://t.co/gzaN1amQQa #OneVoice #SomosUnaVoz 🇵🇷🇲🇽 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 14, 2017

“Right when the hurricane hit Puerto Rico, Marc and I got on the phone and started talking about what we could do,” Lopez, 48, previously told PEOPLE about the event. “Alex was right next to me and he started spitballing things we could do. From there, we just started organizing as many people as we could in our specific arenas and pulled this thing together.”

The event featured performances by Latin superstars like Anthony, Daddy Yankee, Gente De Zona in Miami while in Los Angeles, stars Lopez, Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani and Stevie Wonder took the stage.

Funds raised from the telethon will benefit Feeding America, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity, Unidos for Puerto Rico, United Way, Hispanic Federation’s UNIDOS Fund and UNICEF.

After personally calling almost every single star invited to perform or make an appearance, Lopez — who has family in Puerto Rico — told PEOPLE she has “so much respect now for everybody who does that all the time!”

“Everybody’s been so receptive and just ‘What can we do? How can we help?’ It just restores your faith that there’s so many good people in this world that want to help each other,” she added. “That’s what the message of the night is. We’re here, we’re here for you, you’re not forgotten in Puerto Rico.”

Lopez has also remained very friendly with Anthony (with whom she shares 9-year-old twins Max and Emme), 49, since their divorce in 2014, and said that teaming up with him was a no-brainer.

“There’s just no question about it when it comes to things like this,” she said about simultaneously working with her ex-husband and boyfriend. “The truth is, we are all one. We are all family. We are doing this because it’s the right thing to do. Our community needs us right now, and we are very aware that we are leaders in our community. If we step out and do something, hopefully people will follow and do the same.”

Rodriguez, 42, has also brought in donations and opened doors to the sports and business world.

“Honestly, his contribution has been massive in this effort,” continued the Shades of Blue star. “We couldn’t have done a lot of the fundraising without him. He brought in a whole different faction of people that Hollywood and the music industries aren’t really connected to. We were very lucky to have him involved and leading this with us.”

“This is my new full-time job,” Lopez said about putting the program together, laughing. “It’s been crazy, but it’s a passion project. When you want to do something, you can do it! Everybody has stepped up to the plate to help pull this off.”