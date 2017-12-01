Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are ready to fly away!

The pair shared a sweet moment together during friend Chrissy Teigen‘s Pan Am-themed birthday party on Thursday night.

While Teigen really pulled out all the stops for her glamorous bash, which included 1960s magazine covers of stars of the time such as Jackie Kennedy Onassis, the Wests seemed wrapped up in each other for most of the night.

Seated in airplane seats that were a replica of Pan Am Airlines, the couple complemented each other perfectly, with the reality star wearing a pink mini dress with chunky sunglasses and her hair styled in a beehive, while the rapper sported an all-black ensemble.

The father of two was clearly smitten with his wife, often turning toward her to smile or simply talk as they enjoyed their surroundings.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Kanye West enjoying a cigarette in what was once the norm on airplanes. Kim Kardashian Instagram

It turns out it was definitely his night as the rapper won a game of bingo during the party, with Teigen featuring the win on her Snapchat, which allowed fans to get a glimpse of his wide smile while his wife recorded the moment on her phone.

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Several A-listers were at Teigen’s 32nd birthday party, including Kris Jenner and hairstylist Jen Atkin.

Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian Instagram

The pregnant star’s soirée was complete with stewardesses and pilots dressed in the now-defunct airline’s wardrobe.

Attendees entered through a faux terminal as they boarded a plane set that was decked out with red and blue lined velvet seats and Pan Am collectibles.

In addition to the fun atmosphere, the invitation-only party was filled with food and dancing.