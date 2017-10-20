Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in ‘Full-On Nesting Mode’: ‘They’re Acting Like First-Time Parents,’ Says Source

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are in “full-on nesting mode” as they get ready for their third child.

“They are both so excited about the baby,” a source close to the rapper tells PEOPLE. “They talk all the time. All he does is text Kim when they’re not together. They’re making so many plans.”

The couple hired a surrogate in June. They confirmed last month that surrogate is pregnant. (The couple are already parents to son Saint, 21 months, and daughter North, who turned 4 in June.)

“They check in with [the surrogate] all the time, just to see how things are going,” says the insider. “In some ways, they’re acting like first time parents because they’re so excited.”

For West, 40, the excitement means shopping. “Kanye is buying stuff for the baby: things for the nursery, toys, onesie,” says the source. “He’s probably nesting more than Kim is!”

The couple went through some dark days last year — she was robbed in Paris; he had a mental breakdown. But now that they’re expecting a daughter, the couple is entering a happy time of their life.

“This baby is a godsend to them,” says the source. “After their rough year, his problems and all their stuff, they needed this reset. They recognizes that this pregnancy is a gift from God, and they’re just so grateful.”