Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Facing Off Against the KarJenners on Celebrity Family Feud

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are in a major family feud.

The couple — who recently welcomed baby no. 3, daughter Chicago West, via surrogate — got into a hot and heavy battle on Saturday with Kardashian West’s mother Kris Jenner, grandmother Mary Jo “M.J.” Campbell, and sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Their fight, which happened in front of an audience of of onlookers, was captured for cameras — not for the family’s hit E! show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but for ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud.

Kardashian West spilled the beans on Snapchat, in a series a videos filmed from the backstage greenroom and set.

She and Kanye were playing for “Team West” (alongside Foodgōd friend Jonathan Cheban). Meanwhile, Kris, Khloé, Kendall and M.J. make up most of “Team Kardashian.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Mary Jo "M.J." Campbell (among others) Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

“I jumped the ship from Team KarJen.” Kardashian West said in one video. “I’m, on Team West, guys!”

“If you guys don’t know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud,” she added of her husband’s love for the long-running game show. “Kanye said he’s waited his whole life for this moment, Family Feud. We’re playing against the Kardashian Jenners vs. the Wests. And I have a really good feeling about this, that we’re going to win.”

Kardashian West may think she’s going to win, but her KarJenner family are clearly going to give her a run for her money. “They won’t let me in their huddle, guys,” the KKW Beauty mogul said in another behind-the-scenes video, as Team Kardashian huddled up.

Team West Kim Kardashian West/Snapchat

Team Kardashian Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Khloé and Kendall looked tough in the clip, but were all smiles as they posed for selfies on Khloé’s Snapchat account.

If fans online were surprised to hear about their Celebrity Family Feud appearance, they weren’t the only ones. The studio audience has no idea the reality stars and Grammy winner rapper were on their way out, as Kardashian West explained in a post before they hit the stage.

“The audience doesn’t know who the family is today on Family Feud,” she said.

Celebrity Family Feud is expected to return to ABC this summer.