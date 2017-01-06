Kim Kardashian West Tearfully Opens Up for the First Time About Paris Robbery: There Was 'No Way Out'

Three months after her terrifying Paris heist, Kim Kardashian West is finally breaking her silence.

In a promo for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim, 36, opens up to her sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian about the incident, in which masked men stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her at the No Address Hotel on Oct. 3 during Fashion Week.

“They’re going to shoot me in the back,” she tearfully recalls in the clip shared by E! News. “There’s no way out.”

“It makes me so upset to think about it,” she adds.

Shots of her sisters comforting her unfold, as well as happy scenes with their brother Rob Kardashian.

“We’re so close,” Kim says. “We feel each other’s pain.”

“We love spending time with one another,” says Khloé, 33.

“Every laugh is louder,” gushes Kourtney, 37.

But, as Khloé reveals, “every shock has impact” — especially Kim’s husband Kanye West‘s November hospitalization for exhaustion.

“Don’t scare me please — what’s going on?” says Kim on the phone in the promo, looking panicked.

“I think he really needs me, and I have to get home,” adds the star, who rushed back to Los Angeles from New York City to be by his side.

But, as matriarch Kris Jenner, 60, points out, it’s their unfailing loyalty that keeps them together.

“That’s what makes us family,” she says.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns March 2017 on E!