Kim Kardashian Celebrates 20th High School Reunion In Midst of Sister Khloé's Cheating Scandal

Blast from the past!

Amid continued reports that Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on the star while she was pregnant, Kim Kardashian West opted not to join sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner at Coachella, and instead spent her Friday night walking down memory lane at her 20th high school reunion.

In true Kardashian form, the mother of three made sure to show up to the event in style.

“Of course I had to get a party bus for the class of ‘98,” the 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said as she showed off the festive ride — which was filled with all of her old yearbooks — on her Instagram Stories.

“This will be fun guys,” she added.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Deleted Bikini Photos After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Joined by some of her best friends in high school, some of whom she said she hasn’t “seen in 20 years,” Kardashian West revealed that she had a good reason for not being worried about running into anybody she may not have been the nicest to back in the day.

“My friends are worried that we’re gonna run into people that they were mean to and I feel so good about my conscious that I was so nice to everyone,” she said while laughing.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

While Kardashian West may have been reuniting with some old friends, also present was her “legit BFF” Allison Statter, who helped convince the reality star that it was a good idea to wear a name tag at the event.

“Should I wear my nametag?” Kardashian West asked her friend.

“I think it will look good on you,” Statter replied.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Reveals Her ‘Legit BFF’ – 5 Things to Know About Allison Statter

Kardashian West previously discussed her lasting friendship with Statter in an “Inner Circle” video released in 2016 on her website and app.

“I know I always say ‘my BFF,’ and I definitely have lots of them but Allison and I go way, way back,” the 37-year-old explained.

“I don’t know life without Kim,” Statter says to Kardashian West in the clip, adding, “You’ve just been such an amazing sister to me. It’s also just really comforting and really nice to be on the same path in life too. We had our kids at the same time, were like married with kids at the same time. … It’s rare and it’s unique and I just feel so blessed that we have each other.”

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Though Kardashian West was clearly excited about the reunion, even she wasn’t prepared for the nostalgic shock she would feel once she actually stepped inside the halls of Marymount High School.

“This is so crazy these halls!” she exclaimed.

“You guys do you remember these halls? So insane!” she added.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Deletes Bikini Photos Posted After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Once inside, Kardashian West posed for plenty of photos with her old pals, including a scintillating snap she and her friends definitely wouldn’t have gotten away with taking at their “all girls Catholic school” back in the day.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian West’s nostalgic outing came one day after her sister Khloé, 33, welcomed her first child days after photos and videos of Thompson’s alleged infidelity began circulating.

A source previously told PEOPLE that while the cheating scandal has been difficult to deal with, the new mom is taking her relationship with her boyfriend “day by day.”

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Still Together — But Taking Things ‘Day by Day’: Source

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

“Khloé still hasn’t made a decision about her relationship with him. They’re not broken up yet,” a source explained. “It’s such a tough call for her to make right now, and she’s just taking it day by day.”

Overflowing with happiness over her sister’s new baby, Kardashian West congratulated the Revenge Body star on social media, writing, “@khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy!”

She went on to share the heartwarming message that she “can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are.”

💕 @khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2018

You guys she’s so gorgeous!!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2018

Kardashian West welcomed now-3-month-old daughter Chicago on Jan. 15. She and husband Kanye West are also parents to son Saint, 2, and daughter North, 4½.