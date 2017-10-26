Kim Kardashian Questions Kourtney's 'Wifey' Relationship with Her Assistant Stephanie Stepherd

Is Kourtney Kardashian a little too close with her sister’s assistant? Kim Kardashian West certainly thinks so.

The sisters discuss Kourtney’s relationship with Kim’s assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, in a preview for Sunday’s new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Do you find it weird that you’re like ‘wifey’ with my assistant?” Kim asks, leading Kourtney to put the question back on her.

“Kind of,” Kim responds. “What if all of a sudden I became BFF with Megan? I think you would definitely be like, ‘That’s weird.'”

Kourtney, 38, also reveals that Shepherd confided in her about her job during their night out.

“Just a heads up, we were talking and she was saying that she didn’t know what she wanted to do in life,” the eldest Kardashian sister shares. “She feels, like, maybe she’s in a place in life where she’s unfulfilled, job-wise.”

She adds, “I feel like she’s just looking to, like, evolve.”

Although she’s visibly shocked, Kim, 37, agrees that Shepherd has taken a step back in tasks such as styling. However, she says she has been given other opportunities, like helping to run the Kimoji app.

“But I do think it’s like inappropriate for her to talk to you and not to me,” Kim says. “I mean don’t you think that’s like a little bit unprofessional?”

“I think we were talking about like life in general and because we were talking about it then she brought it up,” Kourtney suggests.

“That’s like a convo she should have with me,” Kim says.

“Well now you have the insider info, you can have your answer all prepared,” Kourtney explains. “I’m just giving you a heads up because she’s probably gonna say something.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!