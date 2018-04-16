Kim & Kanye Are Furious at Tristan Thompson: ‘They Find His Behavior Disgusting,’ Source Says

Power couple Kimye isn’t happy with Tristan Thompson.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are angry at the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward for allegedly cheating on Khloé Kardashian during her pregnancy, a source tells PEOPLE.

“They both feel Khloé has gone through so much and that she deserves being happy,” the source says. “They can’t believe that Tristan has been going behind everyone’s back. They find his behavior disgusting.”

West, 40, seemed to shade his sister-in-law’s boyfriend Sunday night, when he tweeted a photo of Khloé’s ex-husband Lamar Odom at the 2016 listening party for his album The Life of Pablo, writing, “my favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again Then we walked into the arena together.”

Kardashian wed Odom in 2009, but the marriage fell apart after the former basketball player’s own cheating scandal and drug relapse, which led the reality television star to file for divorce in 2013.

Khloé, 33, gave birth to a daughter on Thursday, just days after allegations surfaced that the basketball player was unfaithful to the reality star.

Kim, 37, gushed over her newest niece on Twitter, calling the baby girl “so beautiful.”

Still, “Kim is very protective of Khloé and especially upset,” the source tells PEOPLE. “She can’t imagine Khloé will stay with Tristan but will support her sister either way.”