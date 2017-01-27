Kim Cattrall Is Taking on Agatha Christie — And No, She Doesn't Know If There Will Be a Sex and the City Reunion

When you talk to Kim Cattrall, there’s one question that undoubtedly gets asked: Will we see another Sex and the City revival?

Though Samantha Jones’s on-screen alter ego isn’t ruling it out entirely, she recognizes there are a few roadblocks standing in their way — namely, finding a story (and the time!) almost a decade after the last film wrapped.

“The hardest thing is, what would the story be?” Cattrall told PEOPLE. “It’s been seven, eight years since we wrapped the last movie. Can we get everybody together? We’re all sort of scattered now.”

When it comes to her character, she says she hasn’t thought about exactly what Samantha is up to, but is sure that she can handle whatever life throws at her.

“She’s such a strong character, I don’t think her flame would be dimmed by almost anything, professionally, politically, whatever,” she said. “She brought such a ‘joie de vivre.'”

But she admits there are elements of SATC that she misses.

“Are we still relevant? That would be the reason to come back,” she said. “I really miss making people laugh, I so enjoy that.”

Of course, in the nearly seven years since Sex and the City 2 wrapped, Cattrall has hardly slowed down. Her latest endeavor is a new TV movie production of Agatha Christie’s Witness for Prosecution, which will be streaming on Acorn.TV on Jan. 30.

After participating in a theater workshop in New York for Witness for the Prosecution, Cattrall was looking to a production of the show in London’s West End. But in searching to get her hands on the rights to the play, she ended up finding the television version, which was already in the early stages of creation. Though in talking with the producers, she ended up playing a different character than she previously did: Emily French, the victim in Witness for the Prosecution‘s plot-driving murder.

“It was fun to get involved in a completely different way than I had initially been drawn to the project, when it was a play,” she says. “I so enjoyed working on the set, and playing with the actors.”

Cattrall is a long-time Christie fan, having watched film adaptions of her work as a child.

“I grew up watching the black and white films made from her stories,” she said. “They always engage me, because I’m trying to figure it out.”

Witness for the Prosecution is her latest role, but hardly the only. She’s also starring in and producing a new show on Netflix, Sensitive Skin, about a woman grappling with aging.

“It’s really an amazing experience to keep working,” she said. “I just keep enjoying it more and more.”

Cattrall also made waves in September 2015 when she spoke of her dislike of the term “childless,” saying that she believed there were many ways to be a parent beyond biology, something she’s found in her own life through friends, family, godchildren and serving as a mentor to young people.

Now, she says that she believes her statement touched people, particularly women, who felt the same.

“A lot of people who don’t have children, or can’t, or the circumstances were that it never happened, they were grateful in a way that somebody came forward and said ‘Hey, it doesn’t make you less of anything,'” she said. “I have a lot of children in my life. There’s different ways to be a mother, it doesn’t have to be biological, or a name on a birth certificate.”

Witness for the Prosecution is streaming on Jan. 30 on Acorn.TV.