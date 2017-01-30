Kim Cattrall Reveals what It Would Take for Her to Join Sex and the City 3

Kim Cattrall is weighing in on the possibility of Sex and the City 3.

The actress, 60, played Samantha Jones on the six season HBO series, and starred in the two films that followed: Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010).

Now, seven years since the last release, there is circulating buzz that a third installment of the TV series-turned-movie could be made — but that comes as a surprise to Cattrall.

“I know nothing about any of this. I really don’t,” Cattrall told Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of a third SATC film.

But although audiences may want more of the four famous friends, Cattrall wonders what story the third film would tell.

“The hardest thing is, what would the story be? It’s been seven, eight years since we wrapped the last movie. Can we get everybody together? We’re all sort of scattered now,” Cattrall told PEOPLE.

“Are we still relevant? That would be the reason to come back,” she said. “I really miss making people laugh, I so enjoy that.”

Since the last SATC2 was released seven years ago, Cattrall admitted that she hasn’t dedicated any time to thinking about the storyline of another film, and further dished on the possibility of a third.

“Whether you liked it or not, the reality is, authentically — there were not alternative facts here! — there was backlash,” she told ET. “The reality of what [a third movie] would be — there’s nothing concrete. There’s no script, there’s no idea. It doesn’t mean it’s not going to happen, but what would it be? I’m not saying [a third Sex and the City] doesn’t exist or we can’t do it, I’m saying, what is it?”

Should a third film come to fruition — Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have all hinted at there being more — there’s one requirement that would need to be met for Cattrall to join: “It would take a script and an idea that would mean something about us getting together.”

“One of the things about getting older that I’m really noticing [is] where I want to spend my time. And I want to spend my time, at this age, playing characters this age, where I’m playing a woman who’s 60, who’s outside the ‘Hollywood box,’ and that takes time,” Cattrall told ET, and added, “I want to put my energy into not covering old ground. There is fertile ground out there for stories about women my age for women my age, and even a broader audience.”