Kim Cattrall Lights Candle in Memory of Late Brother at Church Service in Scotland

Kim Cattrall headed to Scotland to honor her brother Chris, who unexpectedly died earlier this month.

The Sex and the City star, 61, shared a photo to Instagram over the weekend in which she smiles while posing by a scenic overlook.

“Thank you to St Cuthbert’s Parish Minister in Edinburgh Reverend Peter Sutton and our wonderful, joyful Scottish friends for making us laugh today,” she captioned the snap. “Lighting a candle in memory of our brother, son, father, & husband, Christopher Adrian Alexander Cattrall. Forever in our thoughts. RIP xo”

The actress revealed the news of her 55-year-old brother’s death just hours after asking fans to help find Chris after he went missing in Canada.

“It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall,” she posted Feb. 4. “At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.”

Canadian police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Chris’ death. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Corporal Chris Warren previously told PEOPLE that Chris was found on his property and the “preliminary investigation suggests that there is no foul play suspected.”