Kim Cattrall Asks Fans for Help After Her Brother Is Reported Missing in Canada

Stephanie Petit
February 04, 2018 12:35 PM

Kim Cattrall‘s younger brother has been reported missing, and she’s turning to her fans for help.

The Sex and the City star, 61, shared a photo of her brother Christopher Cattrall to Instagram over the weekend, revealing that he has not been seen since Tuesday, Jan. 30. Kim said that Chris’ keys, cell phone and wallet were left on the table of his home in Lacombe, Alberta, in Canada. She also noted that his front door was unlocked.

“This is not like Chris,” she wrote. “He would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs.”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Kim Cattrall/Instagram

Kim’s brother, 55, is described as 6-feet tall, 200 lbs. and of average build. He has blue eyes, short brown hair and a goatee. He usually wears a waist-length hooded coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf-high black winter boots, she said.

RCMP Alberta also shared a missing person notice on their Twitter page Sunday. The actress asked fans to retweet the information and has been reposting tweets about Christopher on her account.

“He’s a one of a kind brother,” Kim wrote. “Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this.”

Katie Osmond, Christopher’s stepdaughter, has also taken to social media with pleas to help find him.

“If anyone has any information please please let me know,” she wrote on Facebook. “I know it’s hard to find people when they’ve gone missing. I’m praying that he comes home safe and un harmed.”

Anyone with information about Christopher’s whereabouts is asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300.

