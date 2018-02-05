Kim Cattrall's Brother Chris Has Died: 'No Foul Play Suspected,' Police Say

Canadian police are still investigating the death of Kim Cattrall‘s brother Chris, who was confirmed dead at the age of 55 on Sunday.

“RCMP will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death,” Royal Canadian Mounted Police Corporal Chris Warren tells PEOPLE.

Warren says Chris was found on his property Sunday and the “preliminary investigation suggests that there is no foul play suspected.”

On Saturday, Kim, 61, asked the public to help locate her brother, who had been missing from his home in Lacombe, Alberta, in Canada since Jan. 30. The next day, she tweeted that he had died. Her heartbreaking post came two days after she paid tribute to her late father — who died Feb. 2. 2012 — in a touching Instagram post.

“It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall,”the Sex and the City alum wrote alongside a smiling photo of herself and her younger brother.

“At this time we ask for privacy but we want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time,” she added.

In her initial post asking fans to spread the word about the search for Chris, the actress wrote that her brother’s keys, cell phone and wallet were left on the table of his home. She also noted that his front door was unlocked.

“This is not like Chris,” Kim wrote about her brother, whom she described as “6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build.”

“He would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs,” she shared.

RCMP Alberta also shared a missing person notice on its Twitter page Sunday and confirmed his death that same afternoon. “Christopher Cattrall has been located deceased,” the RCMP Alberta Twitter account posted.