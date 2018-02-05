Kim Cattrall's Brother Chris Has Died: 'No Foul Play Suspected,' Police Say

Natalie Stone
February 05, 2018 01:22 PM

Canadian police are still investigating the death of Kim Cattrall‘s brother Chris, who was confirmed dead at the age of 55 on Sunday.

“RCMP will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death,” Royal Canadian Mounted Police Corporal Chris Warren tells PEOPLE.

Warren says Chris was found on his property Sunday and the “preliminary investigation suggests that there is no foul play suspected.”

On Saturday, Kim, 61, asked the public to help locate her brother, who had been missing from his home in Lacombe, Alberta, in Canada since Jan. 30. The next day, she tweeted that he had died. Her heartbreaking post came two days after she paid tribute to her late father — who died Feb. 2. 2012 — in a touching Instagram post.

“It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall,”the Sex and the City alum wrote alongside a smiling photo of herself and her younger brother.

“At this time we ask for privacy but we want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time,” she added.

MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him. He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada. His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots. If you’ve seen Chris contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403 885 3300 He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim #centralalberta #blackfalds #reddeeralberta

A post shared by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall) on

In her initial post asking fans to spread the word about the search for Chris, the actress wrote that her brother’s keys, cell phone and wallet were left on the table of his home. She also noted that his front door was unlocked.

“This is not like Chris,” Kim wrote about her brother, whom she described as “6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build.”

“He would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs,” she shared.

RCMP Alberta also shared a missing person notice on its Twitter page Sunday and confirmed his death that same afternoon. “Christopher Cattrall has been located deceased,” the RCMP Alberta Twitter account posted.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now