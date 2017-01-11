What's Going On with Kim and Kanye? Everything We Know About the State of Their Marriage

Once viewed by close friends and family as having a rock-solid marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have weathered tense and trying times over the past three months, due to Kardashian’s Paris robbery in October and the rapper’s recent hospitalization in November.

The rapper — who underwent psychiatric evaluation following a string of erratic behavior — and reality star — who has been dealing with the aftermath of the horrific Paris ordeal — are slowly piecing together their lives while simultaneously working on reconnecting as a couple.

So, how is their relationship currently faring? Here’s what we know so far.

THERE WERE PROBLEMS BEFORE KANYE’S HOSPITALIZATION

“The divorce rumors come from before he had the breakdown. She didn’t know what was up with him and they weren’t spending time together. She didn’t realize it was a mental breakdown,” the source told PEOPLE. Although Kardashian West’s robbery in October was an “added stress” to their relationship, the source said that “splitting is not even a point of discussion” between the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and musician. “Truly no truth behind divorce rumors,” the source told PEOPLE. “It’s not something she would divorce him over.”

KANYE & DONALD TRUMP’S MEETING DIDN’T CAUSE SERIOUS TENSION

There was much chatter about Kim and Kanye’s dynamic following the rapper’s Dec. 13 meeting with president-elect Donald Trump — considering most of the KarJenner crew had previously expressed support for Hillary Clinton. A source close to the couple, however, told PEOPLE exclusively that political differences are the least of their worries. “That’s so far down the list of what they’re dealing with at this point,” said the source. “Lots of couples have political differences; that’s not a deal breaker. They’re dealing with much more important things than who each of them supported for president.”

THEY HAD A RARE DATE NIGHT IN DECEMBER

After weeks of speculation over the state of their relationship, the stars stepped out for a December date night, grabbing dinner at Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi. “They both seemed very relaxed,” an eyewitness told PEOPLE. “Kanye helped Kim with her coat and her chair. Kanye also chatted with the waiters. He was very friendly and seemed happy. Kim was more quiet. She looked stunning.”

THEY’VE CONTINUED COUNSELING — SEPARATELY

While the two are in individual therapy — the rapper is getting help for depression and learning how to cope with stress better, while Kardashian is dealing with the trauma from the Paris robbery — they are not currently looking into couples therapy. The move is no indication of an impending divorce, however, according to a source close to the couple, who spoke to PEOPLE in December.

KIM & KANYE SPENT CHRISTMAS TOGETHER … WITH A CATCH

The rapper took to Twitter on Dec. 27 to share a sweet family photo of himself with Kim and their two kids: daughter North, 3, and son Saint, 1. “They were focused on making it a fun Christmas for the kids,” said a source at the time. “They hang out with the kids, but are not really getting along otherwise.”

KANYE VISITED HIS MOTHER’S GRAVE WITH KIM & THEIR KIDS

“Kim and Kanye spent New Year’s Eve together with the kids. Kanye is doing much better. He has worked out every day and is taking care of himself. Kanye seems much better mentally. He is sleeping better and seems much healthier,” said an insider. The family rang in the new year with a trip to Oklahoma City, where the foursome visited West’s mother’s grave.

“When the anniversary [of her death] comes along, it’s like the wound is reopened,” a source told PEOPLE of Kanye, whose mother Donda died in 2007. “Some years, he does okay in managing it. Other years, not as much. This was a year where things went off the rails.” As for the pair’s dynamic, the source continued, “He and Kim are getting along better. Things are looking better for the new year.”

THE TWO REMAIN ‘POLITE’ WITH EACH OTHER

“Kanye and Kim are still in that very polite stage after a blowup,” a source close to West said. “They’re getting along better, but it’s still a difficult time.” The source told PEOPLE that many of the couple’s conversations have been superficial, with a forced politeness as they try to work things out. “He might as well be talking to a stranger,” said the source. But despite the rough patch, the couple is committed to making their marriage work. “They’re trying,” said an insider, “but things are still raw.”

THE PASSION THAT ONCE DEFINED KIM & KANYE’S RELATIONSHIP IS MISSING

While the couple became famous for their over-the-top gestures and PDA-filled social media interactions, things have changed during this difficult time; instead focusing their attention on one another, “Kim and Kanye continue to spend time with the kids,” a source told PEOPLE in January. “They act friendly, but the passion seems to be missing.”