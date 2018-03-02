Khloé Kardashian Says It's 'F—ing Lame' When Her Fans Fight with Kim's: We Are 'Best Friends'

It’s all love between Kim and Khloé Kardashian — and they want the same for their fandoms.

On Thursday, the sisters took to Twitter to get to the bottom of the issue.

“Sitting here with Khloé discussing this exact topic!” wrote Kim, 38, in response to a tweet about their respective fans fighting amongst each other. “@khloekardashian and I really want to know… what is the beef between our fans? How did it start & what do you fight about. We are confused.”

Khloé, 33, quickly chimed in, asking, “Why are there even fights to be had?”

“So f—ing lame!!!” she continued. “Kim and I are saying how much it has changed and why the divide. We are sisters, best friends and most of all supporters of each other. Bizarre.”

Kim Kardashian West (left) and Khloé Kardashian Dia Dipasupil/Getty

That’s not the first time the famous sisters have addressed apparent in-fighting amongst their fandoms. Last fall, mom-to-be Khloé asked their fans to “stop bullying one another.”

“Even if I’m not online as much right now I still see everything,” she tweeted. “Kim stans vs. Khloé stans beefing?? Why? We are sisters, Kim and I are each other’s biggest fan! Stop bullying one another! ANY sister love is love! Kim and I are honored to be supported by one let alone many.”

When one fan told Khloé that the same fights occur between Kim and Kylie Jenner‘s fandoms, she responded, “I hate hearing that! We all never fight about this stuff so you guys definitely should not.”

In 2016, Kim shut down rumors of sibling rivalry between her and Jenner, 20.

“Kylie and I laugh so hard at this all the time, because people always want to pit us against each other, thinking we have similar careers,” she wrote on her website and app. “I think it’s amazing — there’s no one else I would want to be in the same business with than my sister. She teaches me so much, and I teach her so much, and we’re both so close that it’s just funny.”

“That has never been the case,” she added. “We just are so supportive of each other, and that’s really what it is.”