Khloé Says Kardashian Women Are 'Strong and Resilient’ After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian comes from a family of women who know how to support one another other when the going gets rough.

Just one day after the new mom seemed to open up about boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal, she shared a sweet message about her “incredibly strong and resilient” family.

“The KarJen women are all so incredibly strong and resilient. We all learn and support each other fully, and have such a love and desire to remain close,” she wrote on her website/app on Thursday.

“This is how I know our family bond will never be broken. I’m so proud to be part of our family!” she added.

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Tweets About Kindness After Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal

Seemingly referencing the gossip surrounding the couple’s decision to stay together following Thompson’s cheating scandal, the 33-year-old took a moment out of her day on Wednesday to talk about the importance of kindness.

“You will never ever regret being kind to someone,” she tweeted. “Never give to get. Always try to give without expectations. Whether that be something tangible or emotional.”

You will never ever regret being kind to someone. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 16, 2018

Never give to get. Always try to give without expectations. Whether that be something tangible or emotional. https://t.co/faLuyR1Wxd — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 16, 2018

She shared a similar message on Thursday morning, as she praised the healing power of communication on her Instagram Story.

“Communicate. Even when it’s uncomfortable or uneasy. One of the best ways to heal, is simply getting everything out,” the 33-year-old proclaimed via an image of a printed quote.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

On April 10 — two days before the stars welcomed baby girl True — photos and videos surfaced of the basketball player allegedly getting close to an unidentified woman at an N.Y.C. lounge. TMZ also posted footage recorded in October 2017 allegedly depicting Thompson kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at the Darna hookah lounge outside of Washington D.C.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian’s Decision to Stand by Tristan Has Caused ‘Friction’ in Her Family: Source

Despite the gossip, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to stay with Thompson, 27, and is still living in his Cleveland home, where she spent Mother’s Day alone with her daughter and apart from her famous family.

“Khloé’s decision to stay with Tristan has definitely caused friction. Her family hasn’t visited her for weeks. It’s been hard for Khloe, but she is doing what she believes is best for her family,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Feels ‘So Loved’ on Mother’s Day After Source Says Family Hasn’t Visited in ‘Weeks’

Her sister Kim Kardashian West has spoken out about how she hopes everything between the couple works out in the end.

“I’m always rooting for her,” the 37-year-old KKW Beauty mogul said about his headline-making cheating scandal during a visit to Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Friday.

“I’m always rooting for love,” she continued. “I’m always rooting for families.”