Khloé Kardashian Wants to Marry Tristan Thompson 'Eventually' Despite Cheating Scandal: Source

Khloé Kardashian has yet to publicly address her boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal, but according to a source, the reality star is “doing great.”

“She seems happier and happier every day,” the source tells PEOPLE.

Kardashian, 33, and Thompson, 27, have been together since September 2016. News of Thompson’s alleged infidelity broke just two days before they welcomed their first child together, daughter True, on April 12. Despite sources telling PEOPLE that her initial plan was to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible after giving birth, Kardashian opted to remain in Cleveland, where Thompson plays for the Cavaliers, with her baby girl.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed that the basketball player was officially back home with Kardashian and their newborn. (In the days immediately after welcoming True, sources told PEOPLE that while he wasn’t sleeping at home, Thompson would come and go to spend time with his daughter.)

Now, the source says Kardashian “feels very good” about her decision to remain in Cleveland.

“She wants her family to be together,” the source says. “She keeps Tristan on a short leash. He has been very apologetic.”

The source also says that while nothing is set in stone, the new mom is thinking about what her future with Thompson might look like.

“Khloé wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet,” the source says. “She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too. And Kris [Jenner] is so proud of all her grandkids. She constantly shows pictures of all the babies.”

As for Thompson? It appears he’s on the same page when it comes to a reconciliation. A source previously told PEOPLE that he “wants them to be together” and has admitted his behavior was “completely wrong.”

In recent weeks, the couple has also started stepping out together again: On May 4, they were spotted out for lunch in Cleveland. The following night, Kardashian cheered on the NBA star at the Cavaliers’ playoff game against the Toronto Raptors.

Nevertheless, several insiders have told PEOPLE that Kardashian’s decision to reconcile with Thompson hasn’t gone over well with her famous family. After she celebrated her first Mother’s Day alone in Cleveland with her baby while her mother, grandmother and sisters remained in their hometown of Calabasas, a source told PEOPLE that the family “still disagrees with her decision to stay with Tristan, but they are trying to be supportive.”

“They wanted Khloé back in L.A. for Mother’s Day, but she’s doing her own thing,” the source said. “She doesn’t care what anyone thinks. She actually seems very happy. She doesn’t really talk about Tristan, she just wants to talk about True. She loves being a mom.”