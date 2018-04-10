Khloé Kardashian Is Producing a New True Crime Show About Sisters Who Murder

Michele Corriston
April 10, 2018 09:26 AM

 

The Kardashians built their brand on sisterhood — and now, Khloé is exploring the sinister side to the bond between siblings.

The pregnant reality star will executive-produce Twisted Sisters, a six-part TV series about killer crimes committed by, you guessed it, sisters, Investigation Discovery announced Tuesday.

“I am so excited to be bringing you TWISTED SISTERS. As a self-proclaimed ‘true-crime addict’ there is no better way to tell these tales about the bonds that sisters possess and how they can go so terribly wrong,” said Khloé, 33, in a statement.

Those who loyally keep up with this Kardashian — who’s expecting her first child, a baby boy, with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson any day now — will recall an iconic episode of Khloé and Kourtney Take Miami when she tried to interview a serial killer on her radio show.

RELATED VIDEO: Born Kardashian – Khloé and Tristan’s Pregnancy Announcement

Instead, she spoke with a famed forensic psychologist — and accused Scott Disick of being a sociopath, demanding, “Did you kill any pets as a kid?”

Twisted Sisters will premiere on Investigation Discovery in 2019.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now