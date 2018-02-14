Khloé Kardashian Reveals Valentine's Day Plans with Tristan Thompson, Recalls 'Magical' First Kiss

Happy Valentine’s Day to these two lovebirds!

Khloé Kardashian hasn’t been shy about discussing her relationship with Tristan Thompson — and now, she’s letting fans in on what they have planned to celebrate the day accordingly.

In a post shared on her website and app Wednesday, Kardashian, 33 — who is expecting her first child with Thompson, 26 — revealed the couple will be in Los Angeles for Valentine’s Day.

“We’re both not very needy when it comes to this kind of stuff, so we’re just going to go to my mom’s and have a couples’ dinner with my family,” she said. “Cute, right? She’s having a chef cook for us, which will be a fun little luxury.”

“But I’ll be doing some cooking too!” she added. “Tristan is Jamaican and he absolutely loves Jamaican food. He could eat Jamaican food seven days a week 365 days a year. His mom has been teaching me how to make authentic recipes, so I will be making him an amazing Jamaican meal earlier in the day.”

The mom-to-be also shared a post reflecting on her very first kiss with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, whom she’s been dating since late summer 2016.

“I was so nervous,” she confessed. “I liked Tristan so much. It was after a night of us hanging out and we were with a bunch of friends at one of their houses. We were all drinking and telling stories and just enjoying each other’s company.”

“I forget what led up to that moment, but I do remember that we both started kissing in the kitchen — in front of everyone,” she continued. “I think we were really passionate, so we made everybody a little uncomfortable, LOL! It was pretty magical! I never want to forget that moment.”

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in September 2017 that Kardashian and Thompson are expecting a baby boy, and she finally publicly confirmed the pregnancy news in December. (Thompson also has a 1-year-old son named Prince Oliver from his previous relationship with ex Jordan Craig.)

“They are absolutely thrilled,” one insider told PEOPLE at the time. “This is something Khloé has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: She didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it.”

“This is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves,” added the source. “Everyone is over the moon for them both.”