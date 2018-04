Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship was first revealed to the public in Sept. 2016. At the time, the athlete was expecting his first child with Jordan Craig, who was still pregnant with the couple’s baby (born that December) when Thompson met Kardashian. Neither has confirmed if he met Kardashian while still in a relationship with Craig.

A source confirmed that Kardashian and Thompson were casually dating to PEOPLE that month. “It’s unclear for now if it’s going to turn [into] anything super serious, but for now they’re having a good time together,” the source added.