Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Still Together — But Taking Things 'Day by Day': Source

Khloé Kardashian isn’t making any rash choices regarding her future with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in the wake of his cheating scandal.

“Khloé still hasn’t made a decision about her relationship with him. They’re not broken up yet,” a source tells PEOPLE.” It’s such a tough call for her to make right now, and she’s just taking it day by day.”

Seth Browarnik/Startraks

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Thursday, just days after allegations surfaced that the basketball player was unfaithful to the reality star during her pregnancy. (A fifth woman was linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Friday.) Thompson is already a father to 16-month-old son Prince Oliver from a previous relationship.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Khloé’s mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian West flew to be by her side as she gave birth in a Cleveland hospital, and now, the source says, the 33-year-old new mother is preparing “to get back to L.A. as soon as possible” despite originally intending to raise her child primarily in Ohio. (“Tristan won’t be coming back with her,” the source adds.)

Watch the full special Born Kardashian streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

“Her family is being as supportive as possible, but they also know how stubborn she is,” the source explains. “She will stay with him if she wants, and there’s really nothing they can say that will change her mind.”

Thompson, 27, “is really excited about the baby,” the source adds. “The situation has been overwhelming for him, but he’s also super happy to be a dad again.”