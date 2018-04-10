Did Khloé Kardashian's Boyfriend Get Too Close to Another Woman Right Before She Gives Birth?

Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson was allegedly videotaped getting close to an unidentified woman Saturday in a New York City lounge.

A source confirms to PEOPLE the athlete was at the PH-D Lounge in Manhattan on Saturday night.

The NBA star, 27, was seen speaking closely with a brunette in photos and footage published by the Daily Mail. The athlete is expecting a baby girl with Kardashian, 33, who is nine months pregnant, and he’s been in New York for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game against the Knicks.

Kardashian and Thompson’s reps did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In the photos, the mystery woman stood close to a man, who appeared to be Thompson, as she wrapped an arm around his shoulder. His face was hidden by a white hooded sweatshirt.

TMZ and The Shade Room published a video of Thompson and the brunette allegedly entering his hotel at 5 a.m.

And TMZ also posted footage recorded in October 2017 allegedly depicting Thompson kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at the Darna hookah lounge outside of Washington D.C.

The reports come just a day after Kardashian shared a photo of herself kissing Thompson as he held her baby bump.

“We are ready whenever you are little mama 🦋,” she wrote in the caption.

The Revenge Body star confirmed they were expecting in December when she posed with Thompson wearing only Calvin Klein underwear as they embraced her baby bump. (Thompson also shares a 16-month-old son, Prince Oliver, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.)

The mother-to-be is currently living in Cleveland, Ohio, with Thompson as they await the arrival of their daughter. A source previously told PEOPLE she plans on giving birth there, and her famous family will fly in.

Kardashian recently shared a post on her website and app revealing why she’s happy to be in Ohio at the moment.

“Throughout my pregnancy, I traveled back and forth between L.A. and Cleveland quite a bit, but after a while, it was a little difficult,” she admits. “It was more tiring and my body got swollen, which never used to happen before pregnancy. I obviously love both cities, but I will say I’m happy to be in Cleveland right now.”

“I’m with Tristan and I get my home time — cooking, being with my love, and just more of a routine,” she continued. “In L.A., I’m SWAMPED with work. But then again, I love being in L.A. because I get to see my sisters and my mom, and I have my trainer and the people that I’ve grown up with. So there are perks to both cities for me!”

“Khloé’s family is on baby watch,” a source told PEOPLE, adding that the reality star “very much enjoys Cleveland.”

“She can go out without being photographed. No one judges her. She loves it!” said the source. “Khloé found it much more stressful to be pregnant in Los Angeles. She’s happy that she gets to enjoy the last part of her pregnancy in peace.”