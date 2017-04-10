The Sweetest Social Media Snaps of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
1 of 10
THIS IS "US"
In April, Kardashian shared a snuggle-filled throwback from Thompson's 26th birthday bash with the caption, "💕 US 💕."
2 of 10
TOGETHER IN PARADISE
The pair posed in the water during a romantic February getaway to the beach.
3 of 10
GOOD LOOKING OUT
"To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this," the reality star captioned a photo from Thompson's March birthday celebration.
4 of 10
ANYTHING FUR YOU
"Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from me and mines, to you and yours," the NBA star wrote to his Instagram followers alongside a photo of the couple sporting matching fur coats.
5 of 10
NEW YEAR'S EVE KISS
Kardashian rang in the New Year with Thompson in Miami, documenting their PDA-filled night out with photos on Instagram.
6 of 10
ONE DANCE
The reality star posted another photo of their NYE celebrations with Thompson's arms wrapped around her. (She also documented the evening on Snapchat, because when you're in love, there aren't enough social media platforms in the world.)
7 of 10
MATCHY MATCHY
Further proof that Kardashian and Thompson are in sync — they wear matching jackets. In December, the 32-year-old reality star simply captioned the cute snap, “Him,” with a red heart emoji.
8 of 10
BLING RING
Kardashian regularly flies out to Cleveland to support Thompson during home games with the Cavaliers, even flaunting his NBA championship ring (and a killer manicure) on Instagram.
9 of 10
HALLOWEEN ROYALTY
The pair, who started dating in September, took a massive step in their relationship when they coordinated on a couple's costume for Halloween; they dressed as Marvel Comics characters Storm and Black Panther. In one video posted to Snapchat, Kardashian grinds on Thompson, and in the next, she has a friend film the two as they kiss.
10 of 10
BEST OF THE BEST
Well, this is big. Thompson made Kardashian's Top Nine, an Instagram collage of her nine most-liked photos of 2016. Clearly, her fans are eager to see more photos of the pair together. We'd like that too.
