What Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Finds Sexiest About Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian loves her man.

On Thursday, the expectant star dedicated a sweet post on her website and app to Tristan Thompson, revealing what she finds sexiest about the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

“There are sooooo many things that I find sexy about Tristan,” she gushed. “The way he is affectionate with me! The way he isn’t afraid to express himself! The way he’s kind and compassionate!”

“I also love how assertive and confident he is,” she continued. “But above all, I love how much Tristan loves me — and how he always tells me so. His love gives me so much confidence.”

Kardashian, 33, is currently expecting her first child, a baby girl, with Thompson, 26. The couple has been dating since late summer 2016; multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in September 2017 that they are expecting. Kardashian publicly confirmed her pregnancy news in December.

As she prepares to welcome the baby, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has settled into nesting mode in Cleveland. A source previously told PEOPLE she plans on giving birth in Ohio, and her famous family will fly in.

“Tristan has been super supportive and very actively involved in everything that’s going on,” another source recently told PEOPLE of Thompson, who also has a 1-year-old son, Prince Oliver, from his previous relationship with ex Jordan Craig.

“Khloé feels like she’s being treated like a queen,” added the source. “She doesn’t feel like he takes her or their future family for granted.”