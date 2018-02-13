Why Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Took Her Relationship with Tristan Thompson 'Very Slowly'

Khloé Kardashian is revealing more about her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

The reality star, who is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with Thompson, opened up about how she knew the NBA star was “the one” in a new post shared on her website and app Tuesday.

“My answer for this probably doesn’t apply to everybody, but I knew Tristan was the one very quickly — I have never felt so comfortable or so safe with someone,” explained Kardashian, 33. “Because of that, I took it very slowly and was cautious about how I went about ‘us.’ I made sure we had very in-depth conversations. I wanted to make sure that those conversations were backed up by actions.”

PEOPLE confirmed in September 2016 that Kardashian and the 26-year-old Cavaliers player had started seeing each other. In the months that followed, Kardashian began spending more and more time with Thompson, regularly flying out to Cleveland to support him and even flaunting his NBA championship ring on social media.

“Tristan was so forthcoming with his life, as I was with mine,” she continued. “It was really reassuring to feel that someone had the same belief systems as I did. We spoke about religion, children and our families. I think all of those things are important to truly know the ins and outs of someone.”

“It’s really easy to fall in love with someone during a honeymoon phase when you haven’t yet discussed the logistics of life,” she added. “But you have to talk about the real things if you want a real/long-lasting relationship.”

In September 2017, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian and Thompson are expecting. (Thompson also has a 1-year-old son named Prince Oliver from his previous relationship with ex Jordan Craig.)

“They are absolutely thrilled,” said one insider at the time. “This is something Khloé has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: She didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it.”

“This is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves,” added the source. “Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

Kardashian finally confirmed her pregnancy news in December, and she’s been sharing updates with fans — and showing off her growing baby bump! — ever since.