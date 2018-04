Thompson‘s ex, Jordan Craig, shared a not-so-cryptic Instagram post, appearing to address the allegations the NBA player had cheated on Kardashian.

Craig shares 16-month-old son Prince Oliver with the athlete. Thompson and Kardashian began dating in September 2016 when Craig was still pregnant with Thompson’s first child. Neither has confirmed if he met Kardashian while still in a relationship with Craig.

“If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others,” Craig shared on her Instagram Story less than an hour after video of Thompson appearing to get close to a woman that wasn’t Kardashian surfaced. “Wishing peace for everyone.”