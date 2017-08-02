Khloé Kardashian Reveals She 'Was Put on a Blind Date' with Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

The KarJenner family has lived the past 10 years in front of cameras, but they still have secrets that haven’t been revealed — until now.

This year, Keeping Up with the Kardashians celebrates its 10-year anniversary, and the Kardashians and Jenners are telling all about what was — and wasn’t — seen on air.

In an E! promo of the upcoming anniversary special, Khloé Kardashian reveals during the family’s sit-down interview with KUWTK creator Ryan Seacrest that she “was put on a blind date with [boyfriend Tristan Thompson],” which comes as a surprise to older sister Kim Kardashian West.

“Really, who set you up?” a shocked Kardashian West, 36, inquires.

Khloé, 33, and Thompson, 26, first sparked relationship rumors last summer when they celebrated Labor Day weekend together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Although they started as a “mini thing,” the pair’s relationship has intensified throughout the past year and they are now house hunting.

The E! special will address the many highs and lows — including a breakdown from matriarch Kris Jenner — that the family faced throughout the past decade, and also promises a “confession” from Kendall Jenner.

Having grown up on TV, which caught her swinging around a stripper pole as an adolescent, youngest sister Kylie Jenner also admits to audiences during the family discussion that she “can’t even remember a time before Keeping Up.”

“Kardashain 10th anniversary special — all the secrets revealed,” Seacrest, 42, promises in the promo.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special airs Sunday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET, and the season 14 premiere of KUWTK airs Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m ET, both on E!