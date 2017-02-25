Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are spending some much needed time together on a romantic beach getaway!

The 32-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star posted photos of her vacation on Instagram Friday, showcasing the lovely beaches and her toned beach body.

My love 💙 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

Last light of a great night! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

Kardashian wore a high cut white swimsuit that showed off her “revenge” body, while Thompson, 25, went with black swim trunks.

“My love,” she captioned a photo of the couple in the warm tropical waters.

A KUWTK source told PEOPLE in January that Kardashian is happier than ever with Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player.

“Khloé is doing great. She is very excited about her relationship with Tristan,” the source said. “She of course is thinking about the future. She hopes their relationship will have a future. Tristan makes her very happy.”

The reality star finalized her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom in December. She was first linked to Thompson, 25, in early September.

In the months since, she’s spent much of her time with him, regularly flying out to support him and spent Christmas alongside the basketball pro. The pair even rang in 2017 together in Miami with a group of friends.