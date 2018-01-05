Khloé Kardashian Says Her Family Told Her to Lose Weight Because She Was 'Hurting the Brand'

Khloé Kardashian understands firsthand that words can be hurtful, especially when it comes to remarks about someone’s weight.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and author of Strong Looks Better Naked has lost about 40 lbs. since adopting a take-no-prisoners attitude to the gym and her diet, but she didn’t always feel as healthy as she does now.

In in a preview clip of Sunday’s upcoming episode of Revenge Body — her reality series focused on helping people gain confidence and control over their lives — Kardashian, 33, opens up to a participant and tells her that she was told to lose weight by members of her famous family.

“I’m a huge believer of it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it,” Kardashian explains.

“You know, for a long time I was told, ‘Khloe, you’ve got to lose weight because you’re really hurting the brand’ or this or that,” she admits.

“I understood that was coming from my management side of my family, but it does hurt and there’s a way to say things,” she shares. “I totally get how you feel.”

As a teen, Kardashian — who is 5’10” — used to compare herself to her petite sisters (Kim Kardashian is 5’2″ and Kourtney Kardashian is 5 feet tall) before realizing it was pointless.

“They’d always be like, ‘Oh, I weigh 102 lbs.,’ and whatever, and that’s good for them, but I would look at the scale and be like ‘Oh god’ because I weigh 140 or something. As a teenager, you’re not understanding and knowing that difference,” Kardashian, the new face of fitness supplement Protein World, told PEOPLE. “There’s so many different elements to why I weigh more. And I do think that really hinders children and those numbers are not good to focus on.”

And even when she was heavier, Kardashian didn’t lack self-esteem. While she now she feels 10 times healthier than before, she has long enjoyed a body-positive outlook.

“I’ve always been very confident,” Kardashian said. “I was definitely at a place of good self-esteem to begin with, thank god. But I definitely feel more confident now, I feel sexier in my body. I’m not as embarrassed if my girlfriends have a pool party, and I say I left my suit at home.”

Now that the Revenge Body host is going to be a mom — she’s pregnant with her first child, a son, with NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson — she is more determined than ever to stay healthy.

“For me, health and wellness resolutions are especially important this year,” Kardashian wrote on her site this week. “Being pregnant, it’s a whole different type of self-care. I still exercise to maintain my sanity and also to feel good about myself, but my workouts are not as intense as they once were.”

“I’m also eating differently — of course, I have cravings, but I want to make sure I’m supplying my baby with the proper nutrients,” she explains. “I’m focused on being healthy mind, body and soul for myself and the baby. But, man, I can’t wait to be a beast in the gym already, LOL!”

She writes, “Still, as active as I have been during my pregnancy, I feel great. So my New Year’s resolution will be to stay as mentally and physically healthy as I can!”

