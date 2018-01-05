Who are some of the first people you tell when you’re expecting? Well, if you’re Khloé Kardashian, the answer is a small E! camera crew.

During an appearance on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the six-month pregnant reality star revealed that the first people to learn her exciting baby news were, of course, her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, her “trusty assistant” and a handful of Keeping Up with the Kardashians crew members.

After feeling nauseous for some time, Kardashian, 33, took a pregnancy test. When it came back positive, she told Thompson, 26, but the Cleveland Cavaliers player was out of town, so the couple decided to wait until he was back to inform their families together.

“[Tristan] kept saying, ‘You’re pregnant,’ and I was like, ‘Be quiet, I’m not pregnant,’ ” she recalled. “I was nauseous, not feeling well and then he had to leave the country. I took a pregnancy test and I was screaming. It’s so weird and surreal!”

Khloé Kardashian on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy Kimmel Live/Twitter

“So it was Alexa, my assistant, Tristan and I — we were the only ones that knew for a few weeks, until I was able to tell my family,” she continued. “It’s actually all caught on Keeping Up, which I’m excited about. They get to see all the stuff I was going through without them knowing!”

Which means, of course, that the camera crew learned about the star’s pregnancy before Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and pregnant Kylie Jenner.

“They did!” said the mom-to-be with a laugh. “I’ve known the crew since 2007. We’ve had pretty much essentially the same crew. They’ve been a part of so much, the best and the worst, in our lives — and they keep quiet.”

Multiple sources told PEOPLE in September that Kardashian and Thompson, 26, are expecting a baby boy. The expectant star finally confirmed her pregnancy news last month, and she’s been sharing updates with fans — and showing off her baby bump! — ever since.

And Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement isn’t the only thing that’s going to be captured on this season of KUWTK. Earlier this week, she confirmed that she will reveal the sex of her baby on the show as well.