Khloé Kardashian Tells Caitlyn Jenner 'Second Dad' Bruce 'Was Taken Away From Me' on KUWTK: 'It's a Huge Blow'

Khloé Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner are having a much-needed — and intense — heart-to-heart.

In an E! clip of Sunday’s upcoming Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode, Kardashian reveals that she has “a ton of opinions and feelings about Cait. But before Caitlyn, there was Bruce, and Bruce was in my life for like 24 years.”

Over a glass of wine in Kardashian’s home, 67-year-old Jenner admits to her stepdaughter during a sit-down discussion: “I just really feel like over the last year and a half we certainly have grown apart. Day after day after month after month, nobody calls, nobody checks in. Just, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ You can’t help but sit there and think, ‘Okay, is it because I transitioned? They don’t like me anymore?’ I want to know what I did wrong, what I didn’t do wrong, what I did right, and move forward.”

But according to the 32-year-old Good American founder, she doesn’t think Jenner necessarily “did anything wrong” during her transition.

"Cause I don't know if just because you didn't do something the way maybe I would have preferred that makes it wrong," says Kardashian. "In this family we deal with things very quickly. We don't have time to really process a lot of things because we're always on to the next and for me, at the time, I just wasn't at a place in my life where I really could invest in new relationships." In June 2015, Jenner made her debut as a woman on the cover of Vanity Fair, in which she made negative comments about ex-wife Kris Jenner. "All Caitlyn can talk about is that my mom mistreated her and was awful and all these really rude things, when there's no reason to bash my mom," Kim Kardashian said in an on-camera interview after reading the magazine piece. "It was very hard for me to experience a lot of new things so quickly and still feeling like I have to protect my mom and certain things that were happening where I felt like they might not have been the most positive. But then I was also like, this isn't even my fight to fight anymore," Kardashian tells Jenner. "I have my own s— to deal with, so why don't you guys figure that stuff out. But I don't think Caitlyn is a bad person at all." Although Jenner is understanding that Kardashian was facing things in her personal life at the time, she tells her "but that's 23 years of my life invested in the family and you."