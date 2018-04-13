Khloé Kardashian Is 'Still Deciding' If She and Her Baby Will Stay in Ohio with Tristan: Source

In the wake of Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal, Khloé Kardashian is unsure if she’ll stay in Ohio afterall or return to Los Angeles with her newborn baby girl.

“Khloé is doing great. She is overcome with love and joy,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source tells PEOPLE about Kardashian, 33, who welcomed her daughter with Thompson, 27, on Thursday.

Her firstborn’s birth came shortly after news broke that Thompson had allegedly been unfaithful to his then-pregnant girlfriend.

Earlier this week, photos and videos surfaced of NBA player Thompson allegedly getting close to an unidentified woman at an N.Y.C. lounge over the weekend. TMZ also posted footage recorded in October 2017 allegedly depicting Thompson kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at the Darna hookah lounge outside of Washington D.C.

And on Thursday, The Daily Mail published pictures of the NBA player hanging out with a woman named Tania in New York City on multiple occasions throughout the past few months, dining and partying together — though there are no images of them getting physical.

Despite his alleged infidelity, the source says that “everyone is so excited about the baby,” including Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner, who is still in Ohio, and Thompson’s family, who is also in town.

Though the source says that “the situation from earlier this week has calmed down,” the new mom is “still deciding” whether she’ll remain in Cleveland as originally planned or return to Los Angeles, where her famous family lives.

“She is obviously not happy with Tristan, but she doesn’t want to think about anything negative right now,” the source says. “Her focus is solely on her baby girl.”

While Kardashian and Thompson’s future together remains unclear, an insider previously told PEOPLE that the Good American jeans founder has “basically already forgiven” her boyfriend.

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” the insider shared. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”