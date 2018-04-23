Khloé Kardashian is fully focused on her 11-day-old daughter True Thompson amid the ongoing allegations her child’s father, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her during pregnancy.

“Khloé seems like she’s actually in a really good place and she feels whole. She’s completely focused on the baby and enjoying this blissful bonding time,” a source close to the Kardashian family tells PEOPLE.

“The Tristan stuff hasn’t seemed to impact her substantially – at least not for now. She is prioritizing, and her priority is True. Whatever else comes next with Tristan, or really anything, she’ll deal with it as it comes but she will not let anything affect this amazing time with her little girl,” the source says about the new mom, who also faced infidelity in her marriage to Lamar Odom.

“[Khloé]’s so strong. It is clearly unfair that she is going through this again, but the silver lining is that she knows how to deal with it and mentally process something like a betrayal,” the source continues, adding, “She knows what she needs to do to keep strong and focused on her daughter – and that is completely #1 above all else.”

Khloé welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with Thompson on April 12 — just days after reports surfaced that the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward was unfaithful to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star.

As she continues to bond with baby True, the Good American mogul’s relationship with Tristan remains up in the air.

“She isn’t ready to give up on her relationship with Tristan. She’s still very torn. She doesn’t want to make a decision right now,” an insider told PEOPLE on Monday.

“This was supposed to be the happiest time in her life. But she is still extremely disappointed with Tristan and isn’t sure she can trust him again,” the insider shared, adding that Thompson “wants them to be together.”

Another source recently told PEOPLE that Kardashian “really wants to be able to forgive and trust Tristan again and have the life she hoped to have with him.”

However, “she doesn’t know if she’ll be able to do that, but that’s the goal,” the source said. “She loves the life they had, she loves the baby they have together, and she still loves the dream of being a family together. If she can find a way to rebuild with Tristan, she will.”

While Khloé remains in Cleveland, Tristan has been on the road due to the NBA playoffs. Exactly one week after True’s birth, the father of two left Cleveland for Indianapolis, where his team played against the Indiana Pacers.

Thompson, who only played seven minutes in Sunday’s game in Indianapolis, is expected back in Cleveland for game 5 on Wednesday.