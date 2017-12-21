Pregnant Khloé Kardashian's Winding Road to Love, From an Awkward First Fling to Meeting 'the One'

SHE'S EXPECTING

In September 2017, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian and Thompson are expecting a baby boy together.

"They are absolutely thrilled," said one insider. "This is something Khloé has wanted for years and years and yet it's more than that: She didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it."

"This is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves," added the source. "Everyone is over the moon for them both."