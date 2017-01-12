Khloé Kardashian Disses Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s Reality Show

From Keeping Up with the Kardashians to Revenge Body, Khloé Kardashian stars in her fair share of series on E! — but that doesn’t mean she loves every show on the entertainment network.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, the 32-year-old reality star followed in her sister Kendall Jenner’s footsteps by playing Corden’s “Spill Your Guys or Fill Your Guts” — an extreme version of “Truth or Dare” in which the player must answer a question or eat a revolting dish such as fish eyes or bird saliva.

Kardashian was grossed out by all the food offerings on the Corden’s Lazy Susan — no surprise, since the star doesn’t even eat red meat. So when she was asked to pick her least-favorite E! show, she certainly wasn’t about to bite into the cod sperm in front of her instead.

Given the choice between I Am Cait, Rob & Chyna and Sex with Brody — two of which she’s actually appeared on — Kardashian got candid.

“I did not even know Sex with Brody was a show, so I guess let’s say Sex with Brody,” she said.

“And Rob & Chyna,” she added. “I’ll say two.”

RELATED VIDEO: How Khloé Kardashian Dropped 35 Lbs.

Rob & Chyna, of course, follows Khloé’s brother Rob Kardashian‘s relationship with his fiancée Blac Chyna. The couple, who share 2-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian have had their share of ups and downs since they began dating in early 2016, much of it documented on the reality show.

The couple’s drama hasn’t always been easy on Kardashian, who has lamented the way her brother shuts out the people he loves while trying to navigate his way through the turbulent relationship.

“I know when my brother hurts how badly he does hurt,” she said on an episode of KUWTK last August. “The more they’re fighting and the longer things are bothering him, the more depressed he gets. He’ll go into hiding again, go missing — I don’t want Rob to live that anymore.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights (12:37 a.m. ET) on CBS, and Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on E!