Khloé Kardashian Rants About People Criticizing Her Workouts: ‘If Only Complaining Burned Calories’

Khloé Kardashian‘s intense workout regimen has not provided her with enough endorphins to deal with her haters.

On Sunday, the Revenge Body host, 32, shared her frustration over people criticizing her popular workout videos on Snapchat. Perhaps seeking inspiration from older sister Kim Kardashian West‘s pre-workout Snapchat rant, Kardashian also used the snow bunny filter to speak out.

“What bothers me so much about people is that I’m giving you guys my workouts on my snaps for free, so what the f–k?” she started in the first of the series.

It appears that her Snapchat followers were complaining about the star’s access to proper gym equipment and a personal trainer, saying they would be fit too if they had the money.

“Why the f–k are you still complaining and saying, ‘If I had a trainer, if I had a gym’ ” she asked. “Well, I don’t have a gym. We’re doing everything outside. I’m showing you guys how to do the workouts so you don’t need a trainer. I’m using everything that I’m sure you guys have around the house. Or improvise! What the f–k?!”

The youngest Kardashian sibling ended her rant with a message to her foes and fans.

“If only complaining burned calories, you guys would be some healthy motherf–kers,” she said. “But to all the ones who the ones who appreciate my snaps, I love you and God bless.”