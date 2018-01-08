Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy Announcement Teased in Latest KUWTK Trailer

It looks like Khloé Kardashian will be sharing some big news soon on Keeping Up With the Kardashians — her pregnancy announcement!

In a trailer for the reality show’s special two-night event — which promises news so big the TV program needed Sunday and Monday to cover it — it appears Kardashian, 33, will tell her family and friends that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, as she recently confirmed on Instagram.

The Revenge Body star has also revealed that she will share the sex of her baby on KUWTK.

“We will be revealing on the show but not this week,” the 33-year-old — who is currently six months pregnant — announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

We will be revealing on the show but not this week 😍😍 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 3, 2018

Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Khloé, 33, and Thompson, 26, are expecting a baby boy.

“They are absolutely thrilled,” one insider said in September. “This is something Khloé has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: She didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. … This is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

The mom-to-be finally confirmed her pregnancy news last month, and she’s been sharing updates with fans — and showing off her baby bump! — ever since. Last week, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself cradling her growing belly in a skintight black dress, captioning it, “Officially six months.”

This week, Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday and Monday at 9 p.m. ET on E!