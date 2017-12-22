Khloé Kardashian Confirms Her Pregnancy Announcement Will Be Documented on KUWTK

Just like many of the famous family’s major milestones, Khloé Kardashian‘s journey to motherhood was caught on camera.

On Friday, the star — who finally confirmed this week that she’s expecting her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — revealed that her pregnancy announcement will indeed be documented on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which returns in January.

After a fan asked if viewers will get to watch the announcement unfold on the E! reality show, Khloé, 33, responded, “Yes! It all happened during production so yes! Super cool to have that documented.”

Yes! It all happened during production so yes! Super cool to have that documented 🤰🏼💜 https://t.co/dfymBWr4Y6 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 22, 2017

Of course, fans had been speculating that would be the case since earlier this month when a new midseason promo video dropped, which teases a scene of the family getting together with a bustling group of friends before a chorus of shocked exclamations erupts, hinting at some major news.

“Did you not know?” Kim Kardashian West asks Kris Jenner excitedly as her mom dissolves into tears and responds, “No!”

“Oh my God!” squeals Kourtney Kardashian.

“Are you kidding me?!” demands another guest as Khloé’s BFFs Malika and Khadijah Haqq wrap their arms around the mom-to-be for a hug.

On Wednesday, Khloé made her official baby announcement on Instagram — almost three months after multiple sources confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!” she captioned a photo of her and Thompson, 26, cradling her baby belly.

“I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along,” she continued. “He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages!”

“Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!” she went on. “You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!”

A source later told PEOPLE that the mom-to-be “wanted her pregnancy kept as private for as long as possible, but now she’s just really showing and wanted to share the news.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on E!