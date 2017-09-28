Khloé Kardashian Posts Sexy Photos Following Her Pregnancy News

Khloé Kardsahian returned to Instagram after news broke of her pregnancy to share some sexy snaps of herself — and her latest Good American clothing for sale.

“Our @goodamerican Chunky Zip bodysuit just dropped in black and red in a full and inclusive size range,” Kardashian, 33, wrote alongside three photos of the mom-to-be sitting on steps in a black-and-red pantsuit, with her legs splayed open.

On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Yes, Khloé and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source told PEOPLE. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.

Khloé one of three Kardashian-Jenner siblings expecting a child.

Khloé’s pregnancy news came just days after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kylie Jenner was expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian West confirmed that she and her husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate in a teaser trailer for season 14 of KUWTK.

During a 2017 teaser for KUWTK, the Good American designer said, “Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely.”

“We could start at one and we could grow from there,” she added.

In an interview with YOU magazine in August, she elaborated, saying, “Tristan is a great dad and he definitely wants more children, but we both feel that it will happen when the time is right. We’re still in a new relationship and I love us having time together.”

In Dec. 2016, Thompson had his first son — Prince Oliver — with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.