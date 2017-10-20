Khloé Kardashian Only Sips Wine Filming KUWTK as Kourtney and Kendall Get 'Wasted'

It’s not like Khloé Kardashian to pass on wine time …

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner attend a private wine tasting in Santa Barbara, California. But as her sisters get increasingly intoxicated and giggly, Khloé — who is now pregnant — watches on in amusement.

“I swear, I’ve never gotten drunk this quickly off wine,” says Kendall, 21.

“You’re drunk already?!” asks Khloé, 33. “You guys are drinking all the glasses. I’m drinking sips.”

The model knocks over a glass, and Kourtney, 38, cracks up.

“You both are wasted, and I’m not,” Khloé tells her in a confessional.

“Yeah, why aren’t you?” Kourtney asks.

“I don’t know. I’m so not on your level, but I’m willing to take one for the time. You guys are having the best time, and I love watching you guys have so much fun,” Khloé says.

And when Khloé leaves her glass of red unfinished, Kendall eagerly chugs the drink for her.

The episode seems to have been shot in May, when Khloé posted an Instagram video of Kendall wiping out on a bicycle at the vineyard as the KUWTK crew filmed.

My work here is done….. @kendalljenner A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 15, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Khloé and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together.

Last season on the reality show, Khloé revealed she had gone off birth control.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Is Pregnant! Revealed Days After Kylie Jenner’s Big Baby News

“Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family,” she said. “He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there.”

Of course, her baby on the way isn’t the only upcoming addition to the famous family: big sister Kim Kardashian West is expecting her third child (via a surrogate), and little sisterKylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!