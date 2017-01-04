New Year, New Khloé Kardashian: I’m ‘In Love’ and ‘Have My Happy Back!’

The new year is off to a great start for Khloé Kardashian.

In a recent post on her app/website, the 32-year-old reality star reflected on 2016, noting that her biggest resolution for 2017 is to maintain her “peace and happiness.”

“At this moment, a few days into 2017, I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I’ve been in years,” Kardashian wrote. “It’s such a great feeling that I have my happy back! It’s from a genuine place and the most peaceful place I’ve been in for longer than I can even remember.”

Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all! ❤️ A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

It’s been a big year for Kardashian, with the launch of her successful Good American jeans, nabbing a new show on E! and her new romance with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. The star even opened up about her love life in the post.

“I think when you’re in love you definitely feel happy and healthy too,” the reality TV star wrote. “I like that my relationship is very normal and doesn’t need to be so publicized all the time.”

She acknowledged the difficulties that have plagued her famous family over the last year — Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in October and her husband Kanye West was recently hospitalized — writing that the hardships have prompted her to withdraw from social media.

Happy New Year 🎉🎉 I'm so excited for everything this year has in store! Starting with my new show @revengebody, premiering on Jan 12 at 8/7c on E! I can't wait to reveal the incredible transformations!! #RevengeBody A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2017 at 5:56am PST

“So much tough sh*t has gone down in my family over the past year that I’ve removed myself from social media a bit more and focused on what’s important in my life,” Kardashian wrote. “That’s not to say 2016 wasn’t a good year for me, because it was, but there was a lot of real sh– that happened too.”

Now, as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looks toward the new year, she is determined to do what makes her happy.

“If I want to be in Ohio and do nothing, then that’s what I’m going to do,” Kardashian continued in the post. “Life is too short and too precious to not do what makes YOU feel the happiest.”