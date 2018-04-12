New Mom Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Already Preparing’ to Move Back to L.A.: Source

Khloé Kardashian had always intended to raise her little one in Cleveland, the city that boyfriend Tristan Thompson has made his home as he plays for the Cavaliers. But news of his alleged infidelities during her pregnancy have changed that plan, a source tells PEOPLE.

The source says that Kardashian’s team is in Ohio and already preparing to fly the reality star and her newborn daughter via private plane back to Los Angeles, where her famous family lives.

Kardashian, 33, welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Thompson, 27, on Thursday, April 12, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

Mom Kris Jenner, 62, flew from Los Angeles to Cleveland, Ohio (where Khloé has been nesting in the home she shares with Thompson), to be by her daughter’s side for the birth, and a source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that sister Kim Kardashian West was also en route.

“The goal is to get Khloé out of there as fast as they can without jeopardizing the safety of the baby after she’s arrived,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Khloé just wants to be home.”

Thompson was present during their daughter’s birth, a source told PEOPLE.

“He has practice today, but will spend as much time at the hospital as possible,” the insider added. “Everyone is focused on what’s best for their baby girl. Khloé is being the bigger person and letting Tristan bond with their baby.”

On Tuesday, photos and videos surfaced of Thompson, 27, allegedly getting close to an unidentified woman at an N.Y.C. lounge over the weekend. TMZ also posted footage recorded in October 2017 allegedly depicting Thompson kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at the Darna hookah lounge outside of Washington D.C.

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé,” a source alleged to PEOPLE. “He’s a serial cheater.”

The power forward was booed as he took the court Wednesday night for the Cavaliers’ home game against the New York Knicks. The Cavs lost 98-110 to but are headed into the first round of the Eastern Conference against the Indiana Pacers.

Thompson is also dad to 16-month-old son Prince Oliver from a previous relationship.